Palestine charity volunteer 'devastated' by children's deaths in Gaza

THE man behind a Belfast charity that provides life-saving aid to people in Gaza has spoken of his devastation after being informed that children who were being cared for by the charity’s efforts in the region have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks.

Fra Hughes from Palestine Aid Belfast received the news from a Palestine Aid volunteer working on the ground in Gaza.

The message from Ayman Shaat reads: “I regret to inform you that after thorough investigation, we have discovered that dozens of sick and healthy children, who were cared for by Palestine Aid, have been martyred as a result of the genocidal war in various places in Gaza, including displacement camps. It is a very sad matter.

“These children were the focus of Palestine Aid's efforts to extend a helping hand to them and bring them joy within our ongoing projects. However, they fell victim to the Zionist aggression with American weapons and the silence of the world claiming to respect children's rights and human rights.”

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Fra said: “To say I am totally devastated is an under statement of how I feel. Heartbroken, shocked, angry, disgusted do not even come close.

“Palestine Aid Belfast was born to bring solidarity, love, empathy and hope to a people being ethnically cleansed by a settler colonial foreign usurpation.



“To be a witness to genocide in real time, on our mobile phones and laptops is a harrowing reminder of our famine weaponised as a tool of war, conquest and subjugation.



“Palestine aid will continue to send hope and solidarity to Gaza. When the bombs stop and the slaughter ends Palestine Aid Belfast will continue to support and feed the starving people in Gaza. As Ayman says we need your help.”