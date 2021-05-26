Palestine Rally told Belfast united against Israeli assault on Gaza

HUNDREDS of people gathered in Custom House Square for a socially-distanced rally in support of the people of Palestine on Saturday.

The rally came as Israel's 11-day onslaught on the Gaza strip, which saw 248 Palestinians, including 66 children killed killed by air strikes, came to a close.

During the onslaught on Gaza, Hamas rocket attacks killed 12 people in Israel, including one child.

Saturday's protest came following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

Speaking at the rally, Mohammed Samaana insisted the world must "not allow the Zionists to control the narrative of what’s happening."

"The latest cycle of bloodshed in Gaza started with the apartheid state of Israel, started with its ethnic cleansing of Palestinian families in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem," he said.

"I actually lived in that very same neighbourhood for a few years and I witnessed the ethnic cleansing and the discrimination against the Palestinians in all aspects; in housing, in education, in healthcare – in all aspects.

"While carrying out its ethnic cleansing the forces of apartheid Israel simultaneously attacked Palestinian Christians and muslims who were trying to enjoy the festivities of Easter and Ramadan. Hundreds of Palestinians were wounded while the world decided to turn a blind eye."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said Belfast was united in its opposition to the slaughter of innocent civilians.

"They tell us our city is solely about division, is solely about people being against each other, well today our is city is about unity, is about justice, and is about solidarity with the people of Palestine," he said.

"Our opponents, people who are against, people who ask us why we’re here – well, it’s very simple and is isn’t complicated whatsoever; we’re against any state that slaughters hundreds of innocent civilians in broad daylight. We’re against any state that occupies land that’s not theirs. We’re against any state that engages in ethnic cleansing. And, you know what? – we’re against any state that kicks people from their homes. Israel is guilty of all of those charges."