Pallets already being stolen from businesses

A NORTH Belfast councillor is urging local businesses to secure their sites and materials to prevent theft and anti-social behaviour.

Oldpark Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee says that in recent weeks materials such as pallets have been taken from businesses and construction sites and burnt, including in a local children’s parks.

In recent years pallets usually find themselves on bonfires during the summer.

Problematic areas include Hillview Retail Park and the Westlink near North Queen Street.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Cllr Magee said: "I am appealing for businesses and construction companies to secure their sites and materials to help prevent theft and anti-community activity which is causing residents of the Oldpark area huge levels of distress.

“I have contacted the Department for Infrastructure to appeal for action on a particularly problematic area of the Westlink near North Queen Street which needs urgent intervention to prevent rubbish being burnt and cars being stoned which is highly dangerous.

Got pallets all lifted in Oldpark with help from Sinn Féin activist and residents. Would ask all businesses in Hillview area to make sure kids can’t get into there premises to get pallets. Hopefully residents will have a peaceful night. @NicholaBradley https://t.co/8beqNSENcv pic.twitter.com/jcxU1vK8L6 — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) April 24, 2022

“I’m very disappointed at the lack of response from DFI however in the meantime we must do all we can to urge companies to secure sites and prevent the theft of materials that are being set on fire.

“Several incidents on Sunday night past had to be dealt with and thanks to the support of residents and some local businesses that situation was addressed.

“Sinn Féin representatives and activists working with the community and residents are dealing with these incidents sometimes on a nightly basis and it is no way to live for local people that are suffering from this situation.

“I’d urge DFI to respond as soon as possible to our appeal and also reach out to any business or construction company that needs advice or support in preventing the theft of materials.

“CRJI, Safer Streets, residents groups and ourselves are keen to do what we can to end these incidents and to keep the small number of youths involved out of the criminal justice system.

“But we need to see action by statutory agencies as soon as possible as this nightly anti-community activity cannot be allowed to continue or worsen.”