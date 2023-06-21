Parades Commission reject controversial Orange Order parade past Ardoyne shops

AN application for a controversial Orange Order parade this weekend at a previous flashpoint in North Belfast has been rejected by the Parades Commission.

Ballysillan LOL 1891 had applied for a feeder parade to the annual Whiterock Parade this Saturday, passing by the Ardoyne shops – which had been the scene of rioting and stand-offs over several years.

The application said the parade would disperse from Ligoniel Orange Hall before making its way down Crumlin Road, Woodvale Road and Elmfield Street.

The application was made despite the Ballysillan LOL 1891 signing up to an agreement in September 2016 with Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association (CARA), with both sides making concessions that ended a long-running dispute over marching in the area.

Since the agreement, there has been a settled period of almost seven years with regards to parading and broader community relations.

CARA said the application for Saturday's parade was a "breach of the letter and spirit of the agreement". They described it as "an act of bad faith" and "highly provocative". CARA also said they were "shocked and disappointed" the organiser did not bring the parade to the attention of the forum.

Gerry Kelly MLA has welcomed the Parades Commission decision

In response to the application, the Parades Commission considered it to be a "clear breach of the agreement, dated September 23, 2016".

"It is a wanton disregard for the efforts made in acutely difficult circumstances to achieve a local agreement and an egregious disregard for the six years of peace it secured," the Parades Commission said in its determination.

"It serves only to heighten tensions in a period of political instability and risks serious public disorder.

"The parade shall not process any part of the notified route beyond the junction of Wheatfield Gardens and the Crumlin Road. It shall instead turn back at this junction and retrace its route along the Crumlin Road to its assembly point at Ligoniel Orange Hall where it must disperse.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly welcomed the decision by the Parades Commission.

“An Orange Lodge in the Ballysillan area applied for a parade down the Crumlin Road this Saturday," he said.

“This parade was clearly in breach of an agreement in 2016 between the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association and the three Ligoniel lodges which has brought almost seven years of peace to the Crumlin Road and eased community tensions.

“The Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association lodged an objection to this new parade and were supported by myself and other local Sinn Féin political representatives.

“I note that the Parades Commission has recognised that this contentious parade was in fact a breach of the agreement between the Ligoniel Orange Lodges and the residents and I welcome the ruling that this parade will not pass down by Ardoyne, Mountainview and the Dales.

"Sinn Féin will continue to monitor all applications for parades which fall outside the 2016 Agreement.”