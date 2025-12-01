SPECSAVERS Park Centre has announced a fifth season of support for St James’ Swifts 2013 boys team.

The store, owned and run locally by Matthew McKenny and Jayne Martin, has been sponsoring the team since 2020 and earlier this year also signed a sponsorship to support the Senior Ladies team.

Not only does the sponsorship from the local optician help to maintain the teams’ kits, but it also enabled continued access for young people in the area to facilities that encourage team work, participation and overall wellbeing.

St James’ Swifts committee member Gavin Kelly says the support from the local business goes beyond the financial benefits.

“Our club has been a hub of the local community for the past 15 years, and has only grown to deliver so many benefits for young people in the area thanks to the support we receive from our local businesses like Specsavers. That support makes a huge difference to what we can offer, plus allows us to look ahead and evolve, bring even more opportunity for our members and players, while encouraging essential life skills from teamwork to communication and healthy competition.

“We are delighted to have Specsavers Park Centre’s name on our 2013 boys team shirts for a fifth season, plus the support from Matthew, Jayne and their team, which means so much to every member of our club.”

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre added: “As a locally run business, we are passionate about nurturing facilities, clubs and organisations that provide opportunity in our community. It’s been fantastic to grow our support of the entire club at St James’ Swifts, and add sponsorship of the Senior Ladies team earlier this year.

“Supporting the 2013 Boys Team throughout their 2025/26 season will be an honour. We wish them continued success and luck, and will be cheering them on from the sidelines!”

Founded by Joseph McCall and Damien Lindsay in 2010, St James’ Swifts now has 22 teams, ranging from the Under-6s, up to men and women’s Over-40’s teams, a dedicated team for young people with disabilities and a Girls’ Academy.

Specsavers Park Centre has been providing accessible eye and ear care to the local community since 2011. The team of experts is dedicated to the health, wellbeing and development of the local area and regularly provide eye tests for people experiencing homelessness through dedicated partnerships with Simon Community NI and Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid.



To book an eye test, visit specsavers.co.uk/

stores/parkcentre.