Parked cars causing congestion near Divis and Black Mountain walks

NO WAY THROUGH: Cars parked on either side of the road in recent days

CALLS for an 'adequate' traffic management system at the Divis and Black Mountain trails have been made after hundreds of families flocked to the popular visitor attraction in the days after Christmas.

Cars had to turn back on Sunday such was the volume of visitors who arrived at the National Trust run park to take advantage of Storm Bella’s late Christmas snow fall.

A spokesperson for the National Trust tweeted on December 28: “Please do not travel to Divis today as the car parks are full and it is not safe to park on the road.”

A Divis Road resident told the Andersonstown News how she and her family have been lobbying the relevant statutory agencies for five years asking for a concrete traffic management system to be put into place.

We are getting reports of high levels of traffic congestion on the road to Divis Mountain. Please do not travel to Divis today as the car parks are full and it is not safe to park on the road. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kbtkpHTThs — National Trust NI (@NationalTrustNI) December 28, 2020

“We live 500 metres from the mountain and it is a great community facility to have," she said. "My issue has been, and remains, that there is no adequate parking for the amount of traffic that is coming to the mountain.

"The road itself is wrecked and as a resident we have been lobbying for the past five years to have an adequate traffic management system in place."

“We have met with the National Trust, along with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey on this matter along with Roads Service and emergency services and from that nothing has happened. Granted the National Trust erected signage asking motorists not to park but some of that has been ripped down.

“It’s disappointing that it has come to this, we don’t want any bother as residents, but responsibility needs to be taken whether that comes from The National Trust, Belfast City Council or Roads Service.”



The Divis Mountain trails have proved extremely popular with walkers and runners, particularly throughout the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown period.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said they are seeing “large gatherings” and “traffic congestion, particularly Divis and Black Mountain”.

“We are facing an ongoing issue with parking and access on Divis and the Black Mountain as growing visitor numbers put increasing pressure on the car parks. While we continue discussions with the Department for Infrastructure, Belfast City Council and elected representatives to secure additional car parking we would appeal to anyone accessing the mountain by car to be respectful of each other and the local community and avoid parking on the road.

"If our outdoor places seem busy or overcrowded, we’d encourage visitors to return at a quieter time.”

