Parties call for transfer test to be scrapped

REPORT: The report by Queen's found that the transfer test creates further societal devision

WEST Belfast MLAs Pat Sheehan and Gerry Carroll have called for the transfer test to be scrapped after a report by Queen's University found that it creates further societal devision.

The report, titiled 'Is academic selection in Northern Ireland a barrier to social cohesion?' found that the test "disadvantages the already most disadvantaged" and "serves to perpetuate class and group divisions within and between school sectors, and across wider society in Northern Ireland."

Speaking after the report was published, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan renewed calls for academic selection to be scrapped.

“Today’s report from Queen’s University is the latest in a long line of studies which exposes the cruel and damaging impact of academic selection on children and education," he said.

“The process of selecting and rejecting young children based on their performance in an unregulated test is cruel and traumatic. It cannot continue and should be scrapped.

“The clear and overwhelming evidence from human rights organisations, the Children’s Commissioner, trade unions and churches are pitted against selection.

“In light of this latest study, school Boards of Governors should now show leadership in favour of building an inclusive and non-selective education system for the benefit of all our young people.”

People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll MLA said: "Academic selection is cruel, archaic, and should be scrapped once and for all.

“It is unacceptable that we still have a system that tells 11-year-old children whether they are a success or a failure.



“Pupils from wealthier backgrounds are much more likely to attend a grammar school and more likely to succeed academically as a result. Our education system is unequally structured, unequally funded, and creates significant disadvantages for working class children.

He concluded: “The harm caused by academic selection is well evidenced. By educating pupils of all abilities together we can create a better and fairer education system.”

The first transfer test of this year is due to take place on Saturday. From next year, a common post-primary transfer test is set to go ahead bringing an end to the separate AQE and PPTC tests which have been in place since the 11+ was scrapped in 2008.