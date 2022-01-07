SCHOOLS: Sheehan calls on Education Minister to put safety first

SAFETY: Speaking after successfully recalling the Assembly, the Sinn Féin education spokesperson said that the priority needs to be keeping schools functioning safely

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has said the Education Minister must urgently bring forward a plan which "puts the safety of children, parents and school staff first".

With the return of schools this week following the Christmas break, principals have spoken of the uncertainty they face with the growing number of staff members unable to return after contracting Covid-19 during this latest wave.

St Clare's Primary School Principal, Cathal O'Doherty told the Andersonstown News the local community, Department for Education and the CCMS need to work together to keep schools open.

Speaking after successfully tabling a petition to recall the Assembly, Pat Sheehan said: "I welcome confirmation that the Assembly will now be recalled so that we can discuss how the Minister intends to keep our schools open in the safest possible manner.

“The priority for everyone needs to be on ensuring that our schools can function safely and that staff, children and parents are protected.

“The Omicron variant and rising cases is increasing the pressure on school staff.

“The education minister needs to come to the Assembly to set out a clear plan for keeping schools open which puts the safety of pupils, teachers and parents first and deals with the pressures on school staff caused by rising infection rates.”