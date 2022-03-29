SDLP candidate threatened while putting up posters on Shankill

SDLP representative Paul Doherty said he and his colleagues faced intimidation while putting up Assembly election posters on the Shankill.

The West Belfast candidate said they were threatened by a group of men while on the campaign trail on Monday night.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: "It is very disappointing this evening, that while we were putting up posters on the Shankill Road, we were approached by a group of men who said we weren’t welcome in this area and threatened that our posters would be taken down."

Dissapointed to be approached by a group of men on the Shankill this evening and told that we weren't welcome.



Mr Doherty expressed his frustration, stating that his team had "tried to engage and have a conversation about what really matters".

He said they had raised issued that are "really impacting people on both the Shankill and areas like the Falls".

“They were too concerned about certain rhetoric around the protocol," he stated.

“This narrative isn’t representative of the view of many I know and have supported here in this community, and it won’t deter us to continue to work for people in these areas."

Mr Doherty said the incident would not deter him from representing people "regardless of their background".

“It’s time we toned down this toxic political rhetoric and focused on the issues that really matter to people," he concluded.