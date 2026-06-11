THE community in Ardoyne have rallied around ethnic minority families after they were threatened by masked men who told them to leave the area.

Neighbours, elected representatives and community workers stood in solidarity with two families on Wednesday afternoon who received threats.

One family, who did not wish to be identified, simply told us that they appreciated the support from the community.

Seán Brady from human rights group PPR was on the ground in Ardoyne on Wednesday working alongside Anaka Women’s Collective in response to the threats.

"Masked men came to the door of one family in Jamaica Street and told them that everyone had to get out. These men were not from the area," he said.

"I want to praise the people of Jamaica Street who were absolutely fantastic and rallied around the family. The support was overwhelming.

"This was a community response. I think the state institutions need to have a long hard look at themselves for their lack of prevention and response to this.

"In places where we are organising, racism can be stamped out pretty quickly. In other areas there is a complete lack of political or community leadership."

Ardoyne republican Dee Fennell said republicans are ready to defend the families against the threats.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, he said: "This was nothing to do with anything happening in any other areas. It was about residents showing solidarity with our ethnic minority neighbours and demonstrating opposition to racist bigots.

"I visited the home of a very distressed family in Jamaica Street who had masked men at their door threatening to put them out for being black. They are a young, hard working family with children. We have reassured them that they are welcome in Ardoyne and these racist scumbags don't represent this district.

"Make no mistake, local republicans will be defending this family and any others attacked like this by any means necessary. The good people of Ardoyne won't allow our area's name to be tarnished by scumbags.

"It is the people that have traumatised these families that we don't want. You are absolute scum."

Meanwhile, there has also been widespread condemnation after a video circulating on social media shows an Ardoyne man verbally abusing a black resident.

The sickening footage shows the male question the man about living in Ardoyne before claiming, "This is my area. This is IRA area. I will do whatever I want in this area."