People's Kitchen launch their Christmas appeal

THE People's Kitchen Belfast have launched their Christmas appeal to help those who are homeless or struggling this festive period.

Based in a former bank at 1 Antrim Road, the charity are appealing for non-perishable food, sleeping bags and new toys.

Damian McNairney, from the People's Kitchen, said: "Last year, we had loads of donations and this year is going to be tougher because everyone is feeling the squeeze.

"We are seeing more and more people coming to the door. Last Friday, we had over 100 people asking for food and help.

"People are also struggling with energy, especially heating.

"For our Christmas appeal, we are looking for toys, non-perishable goods, warm clothes and sleeping bags.

"The worst months of winter are still ahead of us. We would really appreciate all the help we can get."

Actress Nuala McKeever is supporting the People's Kitchen appeal this winter.

"This winter is going to be absolutely horrendous for people," she added.

Nuala McKeever and Paul McCusker

"We are already seeing people who have never had to use food banks before having to use them.

"The work that the People’s Kitchen does is beyond necessary now. I am very flattered to be associated with them.

"I think it is scandalous that the government allows this to go on and on. The hardship and suffering will not touch the people who set the policies."

Donations can be dropped off at 1 Antrim Road, Belfast. You can also donate cash via the People's Kitchen website here.