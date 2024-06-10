Pic of the Day: Timely Presentation at New York Conference

New York businessman Glenn Weinstein who brought his company Cloudsmith to Belfast last year was the winner of a draw at the New York-New Belfast conference last week for an exquisite Enoksen timepiece.

Handcrafted in Belfast by Danish entrepreneur Hans-Henrik Enoksen, who doubles as a champion Irish tennis player, the Enoksen brand combines Scandanavian design and Belfast's proud manufacturing tradition.

The watch was presented to Glenn Weinstein, who now splits his time between New York and Belfast, by Amy Dickinson of Aisling Events - organisers of the annual New York-New Belfast gathering.

Proceeds of the draw went to the Irish American Partnership which funds educational projects across Ireland. You can see the full Enoksen range online.