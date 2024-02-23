Belfast photographic exhibition to raise funds for Palestine

PALESTINE: Carrie Davenport with a photograph for Friday's exhibition at the Oh Yeah Centre

A GROUP of photographers from Ireland and the UK have come together to host a photographic exhibition to raise much-needed money for Palestine.

The event will take place at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast on Friday 22 February from 7-9pm and will feature the works of 37 photographers from across both islands with many contributors from the North.

The images which will be on display include press photos from demonstrations, fine art images, landscapes, nature and street photography. Each photographer has donated at least one framed print to be sold on the night and the digital versions to be sold online.

PHOTOGRAPHY: A demonstration for Palestine on the Falls Road. Pic by Brian Lincoln

Belfast photographer Carrie Davenport, who has helped organise the event, said photographers got together to do something which could express some of the frustration felt at the Israeli assault on Gaza and also to raise funds for two charities, Medical Aid for Palestine and Doctors Without Borders.

Speaking about the event Carrie said: "We have been bombarded with horrific images and videos on social media of what is happening in Gaza and seeing real time capture of the suffering of the people under Israeli occupation and it has left us feeling angry and heart-broken. People are protesting every weekend, various groups are working to raise funds and this has inspired us to do something positive using photography to try to help.

"We have chosen two charities to donate all profits, due to their ongoing efforts and unfailing support in Palestine. Medical Aid For Palestinians have been active across Palestine for over 30 years providing aid and campaigning for better treatment of all those under occupation there."

EXHIBITION: A protestor looks at Harland and Wolff. Pic by Leanne Thornbury

Carrie continued: "Doctors Without Borders work in many countries delivering vital medical aid and are currently active in Palestine despite the collapsed healthcare system, trying to help those who desperately need it.

"All profits from the exhibition and print sale shall be equally split and donated to the two charities. If you would like to donate please send to PayPal.me/picsforpalestine."

For more information or to book tickets for the event please visit www.wegottickets.com/event/609332/ or visit @picsforpalestine on Instagram.