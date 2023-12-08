Bringing light this Christmas to those affected by suicide

THE annual PIPS Charity Tree of Light ceremony will take place this weekend for people to remember their loved ones. It will take place on Sunday at PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road at 4pm.

The tradition offers people the opportunity to dedicate a bauble to a loved one by placing it on the Christmas tree.

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm) said the event has become an important tradition for people in the calendar ahead of Christmas.

"This is open to everyone who has been bereaved by suicide. Suicide affects the whole community," she said.

"This is a unique opportunity for us to come together in a spirit of comfort and hope at Christmas, to remember our loved ones, a relative, a friend, a neighbour, a work colleague.

"Everyone has an opportunity to take part, if they wish, in the Tree of Light ceremony by placing a message on our tree for their loved one.

"It has become a special part of the run-up to Christmas and acts as an opportunity to celebrate or commemorate the lives of loved ones or to mark a special occasion and meaningful event whilst supporting a very worthy cause."

Refreshments will be available at the event as well and a choir will sing Christmas carols. Everyone is invited to attend.