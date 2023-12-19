'Disheartened' and 'saddened' by vandalism at suicide prevention charity

A NORTH Belfast charity has been left "disheartened" and "saddened" after recent vandalism at their premises.

Damage was caused to a window, door, a number of plants and outdoor decorations at PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road.

PIPS Chair Rev. Bill Shaw said: "We at PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity are disheartened by the recent vandalism caused to our Belfast offices on Antrim Road.

"From the damages, our sanctuary area was destroyed including our water fountain, planters and window boxes. This area has been a popular spot for people to sit and take a moment out of their busy day and if people are in crisis, this is where they take a moment to de-escalate.

"As a local charity, our vision is to be recognised for the contribution we can make to prevent the loss of life, support families, and help build hope within our community and we do this by striving for a compassionate society free from suicide.

"As we receive no government funding and rely heavily on public donations, we find this situation very disappointing as our finances would be better spent achieving the vision of the charity than repairing vandalism.

"Unfortunately, we thought it best to share this, to highlight the context in which our counsellors are working and that they are saddened by the actions from a select minority of people.

"We hope to continue our life-saving work and apologise to our clients in advance as we repair the damages caused."

Police have launched an investigation following the incident.