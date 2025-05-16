Féile na gCloigíní Gorma launched in bright sunshine

THE biggest Féile na gCloigíní Gorma programme to date has been launched in bright sunshine at Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill on the Whiterock Road.

The unique community festival – which began in 2017 – is based on the themes of community, solidarity and wellbeing.

Drawing its name from the famous Black Mountain Hatchet Field's wild bluebells which organisers use as the symbol of the joys of life, over the next week there will be events for families and people of all ages who have an interest in the environment and Irish language, sport, positive mental health, history, art, music and politics.

Eimear Nic Ionnrachtaigh said: “This is the eighth festival which was founded by local activists in the Upper Springfield and the surrounding areas in 2017 as a response to the harsh times of austerity and increased poverty that left people in low spirits, to reconnect the local community with the beautiful environment around us, among other ways of showing solidarity with the community.

"We are especially excited to welcome Kali Akuno from Cooperation Jackson, Mississippi, representing the new generation of Black Panthers. The environmental crisis is the crisis our time, with colonialism and capitalism at its core. This year environmental action remains central to the festival, and we’re proud to launch a new solidarity project with the Tapajós people in the Amazon.

"We hope to see you over the next week for the pack-filled festival.”

Architect Ciarán Mackel next to the plaque dedicated to his father Seán Mac Goill

At the launch on Friday, a special plaque was unveiled to honour pioneering community architect Seán Mac Goill who passed away in 2024.

His son Ciarán said: “As a family, we are extremely grateful for the invitation to join the launch of the festival today and to share that in the company of people and a community that was central to my father’s life’s work.

"That work remains an inspiration and driver for me – that we each should give of our time to our community. I am reminded again today of our duty to give back to our community, to help those who have given us opportunities, support, care and love.”

Human rights and housing activist Twasul Mohammad was guest speaker at the launch.

“I came to Belfast eight years ago with two kids and I am proud to say that this is my community now," she said. "I am sure you all heard Keir Starmer saying they are creating all this hostility towards immigrants because they want to protect this country from becoming an island of strangers. I don't feel I am a stranger in Belfast.

"I am not a stranger when I am actively working with people in this city to make it better for everyone and I have never felt I am a stranger when I am with Irish language campaigners.

"Together, we’ve organised many fantastic events, like the Irish/Arabic language swaps, where we’ve learned from one another, shared stories, and made some great friendships.

"This festival provides a great opportunity to renew and make those bonds of solidarity and friendship even stronger.”

Climate activist and QUB professor John Barry concluded by saying: "As an educator I congratulate the organisers for putting on a brilliant range of talks that will inspire and entertain people and impart knowledge. Knowledge is power, so arm yourself.

"As a parent of two young adults I welcome the festival’s focus on wellbeing. Life is hard for many of us, but particularly for young people, and it’s great to see wellbeing as one of the main themes of the festival, alongside community and solidarity.

"In these difficult times we need to stop, gather together and celebrate and find and create joy, happiness and pleasure.”

The full festival programme is available here.