School forced to close for the day following security alert

A SOUTH Belfast primary school has been forced to close for the day due to a security alert.

A suspicious package was discovered close to Finaghy Primary School on Friday morning and following investigations, it was determined as a hoax.

Cordons are in place in the Benmore Place area. Finaghy Primary School said they were forced to close on advice of the PSNI.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Updates will be issued in due course," a spokesperson for the school said.

Sinn Féin South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey condemned those behind the incident.

“I would urge people to avoid the area while the security alert continues,” she added.

Alliance South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw also hit out at those behind the hoax device.

“I condemn those behind this incident in the strongest possible terms. Residents, businesses, commuters and schoolchildren now all have disruption to their day, with the school particularly affected,” she said.

“The fact this was a hoax lends a particularly sinister edge to these events. My thoughts are especially with the parents of Finaghy Primary School pupils, who are having to explain to pupils why their school is closed, and staff at the school, who will currently be managing this situation in a calm and professional manner.

“My thanks go to police and other agencies for their quick reaction, and I appeal for anyone with information to take it to the PSNI immediately.”