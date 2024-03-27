WATCH: ‘King of Pizza in Ireland’ – Pizza Guyz is back and better than before

A POPULAR pizza takeaway and delivery is back and open for business once again following a devastating robbery and arson attack earlier this year.

Pizza Guyz on the Andersonstown Road was forced to close for around eight weeks after a car was rammed and set alight at the front of the premises in January.

Thanks for the “humbling” support of the local community, a team of dedicated staff and passionate owner Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Guyz is back opened and has vowed to be better than ever before. With new machinery and a brand new automatic sliding front door, the shop is ready to welcome back its loyal customers once again.

“The incident in January was devastating for all the staff and the community,” explained Ciaran. “It wasn’t until we were closed that we sort of realised what we meant to the local community.

“Our main priority was keeping all the staff in employment so we were very keen to get the shop open as quick as we could. We managed to re-open two weeks ago. It is a great testament to the staff who came in and cleaned the place and helped me get it ready for re-opening.

“We have a new shop front in place with electric sliding doors, which is a great addition to the shop which will benefit customers.

“There is no better community in the world than the one that we have here. We had thousands of messages of support which was very humbling. We are back open and it is business as usual. We have new machinery as well and some new members of staff so it is like a new start.

“It has given me a new love for the business and we can look forward to a positive future.”

The re-opening has coincided with a busy few weeks for Ciaran, who is just back from USA with a number of prestigious awards to boot.

“At the NI Takeaway Awards at end of January, I was recognised with a lifetime achievement award which is recognition for all of my staff who have worked for me over the years,” added Ciaran. “At the YesChef awards, we won Takeaway Chain of the Year and were runners-up of Pizza of the Year.

“I am also just back from USA where we were crowned the ‘King of Pizza in Ireland’ by World Pizza Champion and President of World Pizza team, Mike Bausch.

“This is probably the biggest compliment our business could have received. I am honoured to receive the award.



“On a personal level, I placed 55th in the world at Best Neapolitan Style pizza.

“It was a great experience and great to meet some old and new great friends in the pizza world.”

78 Andersonstown Rd, Belfast

T: 028 9060 1060