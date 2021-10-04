Plans approved for two West Belfast parks upgrades

TWO West Belfast parks are to receive upgrades after approval from Belfast City Council's Planning Committee.

Elected representatives have approved upgrades to existing park entrances and lighting in Falls Park and on the new Forth Meadow greenway site bounded by the leisure centre at Whiterock Road, and properties at Ardmonagh Gardens, Whiterock Grove and Bleach Green Terrace.

The Falls plan is an environmental improvement scheme at two locations on the Falls Road and the entrance from City Cemetery to Falls Park.

The works include upgrades to park entrances and path lighting, as well as new foot and cycle pathways, lighting columns, upgraded entrances and street furniture.

There were no objections from any of the statutory consultees or the public.

The Whiterock Road plan proposal, at two locations on the Whiterock Road and Ardmonagh Gardens also includes new foot and cycle pathways, lighting columns, enhanced entrance layouts and proposed street furniture.

The proposal received one objection from a member of the public, concerning potential criminal activity with removal of a gate.

Stormont’s Northern Ireland Environment Agency offered no objection to the proposal, while Environmental Health requested additional contamination information.

A council report states: “There is an outstanding consultation response from DFI Roads, an amended plan has been submitted to address this and no objection is expected from DFI Roads.”