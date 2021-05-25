Plans for a new 3G pitch on the Glen Road set to get the green light

REDEVELOPMENT: Renewed plans for a 3G pitch on the Glen Road is set to be approved

COUNCILLOR'S on Belfast City Council's Planning Committee have indicated that they will approve planning permission for a new 3G pitch at the Belfast Celtic grounds on Glen Road Heights.

The application, which amends previously approved plans includes a 3G pitch, associated floodlighting, turnstiles, dugouts, a 1.2 metre fence and associated ground works.

While the previously approved plans included eight sets of floodlights, the updated application has been reduced to four sets which take account of the new housing development close to the site.

The plans are currently out for a second round of Neighbour Notifications and councillors voted on Tuesday to allow the Chief Executive to exercise her delegated authority to approve the plans if no comments are received from neighbours.

The Neighbour Notification period ends on Friday 21 May and a decision is expected to be published following this.

If comments are received then the plans will return to the committee.