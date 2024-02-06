FORAS na Gaeilge are planning an Irish language interpretive centre for Belfast city centre, aimed at people who don’t have knowledge of the language.
As reported in Tuairisc, Foras na Gaeilge have sought a meeting with the Secretary of State to discuss the issue. According to minutes from the Foras board meeting the “main focus” of the new centre would be directed “to communities that currently do not have access to the Irish language”.
A spokesperson for Foras na Gaeilge said: “It is recognised that there is a major lack of knowledge among the majority of the community in the North regarding all aspects of the Irish language and that an explanatory centre could greatly contribute to understanding and awareness among the general public of the importance of the Irish language, its heritage, its relevance to society on the island.”
According to the minutes the centre would be established under the Irish government’s Shared Island Fund.
