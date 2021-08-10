Plans progressing on design proposals for key North Belfast junction

URBAN design proposals for a key North Belfast junction – which dissects the area from the city centre – are progressing.

The plans take in the intersection between at Frederick Street, North Queen, Donegal and Clifton Street – an essential gateway junction for local people and the wider city.

The plans also form part of the ongoing work of the Great Place North Belfast Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Belfast Charitable Society, and in partnership with Ulster University.

This week, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visited Clifton House for an update on the plans.

Minister Mallon first met with the North Belfast Heritage Cluster in September last year, saying that she was "encouraged" by the proposals that were being presented.

On seeing the updated plans for this area, along with the main principles established as part of the Urban Design Project, Minister Mallon said: “I am pleased that my department is working so closely with stakeholders in North Belfast around the issues of this vital intersection.

"The contributions made by the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, and now the Working Group in order to change and improve this part of the city is invaluable.

"We want to continue to build these relationships and connections, in order to create better linkages to the city centre and beyond for those living and working here, and look forward to hearing more today at this important briefing.”

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society and Cluster Chair explained: “Further to the last meeting a Belfast Junctions Working Group, encompassing some members of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, along with other key stakeholders from the area, was set up.

"Over the last eight months it has been extremely busy establishing a set of principles, which includes putting the pedestrian first in the road hierarchy, accommodating designated cycle lanes, simplification of pedestrian crossings, and finally the role of buildings and edges which are vital to place-making.

"These principles will ensure that any future development or infrastructure plans will fit within the longer-term goals of establishing a stronger sense of place in this part of the city”.