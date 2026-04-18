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Serves 2

For the couscous base

120g couscous

150ml hot vegetable or chicken stock

1 tsp curry powder

½ red pepper (finely sliced)

½ green pepper (finely sliced)

½ red onion (thinly sliced)

1 handful rocket (arugula)

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & black pepper



For the topping

4–6 bacon medallions

2 eggs

1 tsp olive oil or butter (for frying eggs)



For garnish and plating

1 tsp curry powder (for dusting)

1 tsp harissa powder or paste (light sprinkle)

Fresh herbs (optional, e.g. parsley or coriander)



Method

Prepare the couscous

Place the couscous in a bowl and stir in 1 tsp curry powder and a pinch of salt.

Pour over the hot stock, cover, and leave for 5 minutes.

Fluff with a fork, then drizzle with olive oil.

Cook the vegetables

Heat a little olive oil in a pan.

Gently sauté the red onion for 2–3 minutes until soft.

Add red and green peppers and cook for another 3–4 minutes (keep a bit of crunch).

Stir the cooked veg through the couscous.

Fold in the fresh rocket at the end so it just wilts slightly.



Cook the bacon

Grill or pan-fry the bacon medallions until golden and slightly crisp. Set aside.



Fry the eggs

Fry eggs in a little oil or butter until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny (sunny-side up works best for presentation).



Spoon the couscous mixture into the centre of a plate (use a ring mould if you want a neat stack).

Layer the bacon medallions on top.

Place the fried egg on top of the bacon.

Lightly dust curry powder and harissa around the plate for colour and flavour.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a small herb garnish.