We hope you enjoy our column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Ingredients



Salmon & Marinade

2 salmon fillets (skin off,

approx. 140–160g each)

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1½ tbsp runny honey

1 tsp rice vinegar or lime juice

1 tsp sesame oil

1 small garlic clove, finely grated

Freshly cracked black pepper



Rice Noodle Salad

120 g rice noodles

1 small carrot, julienned

½ cucumber, julienned

1 spring onion, finely sliced

Handful of mixed salad leaves or bean sprouts

Fresh coriander or mint (optional)



Cashew Crumble

40 g cashew nuts, roughly chopped

Pinch of chilli flakes

Pinch of sea salt

1 tsp sugar

Pinch of salt



Method



Marinate the Salmon

Whisk together light soy, dark soy, honey, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and black pepper.

Place salmon in the marinade for 15–20 minutes, turning once.



Cashew Crumble

Toast cashews in a dry pan over medium heat until golden.

Add chilli flakes and salt, toss briefly and remove from heat.

Cool slightly(gently crush)



Rice Noodle Salad

Cook rice noodles according to packet instructions.

Drain and rinse under cold water.

Toss with carrot, cucumber, spring onion, salad leaves and herbs.



Cook the Salmon

Heat a non-stick or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Sear salmon for 2–3 minutes per side, brushing with extra marinade.

Finish until caramelised and just cooked through.

Rest briefly, then slice if desired.





To Plate

Twirl rice noodle salad into the centre of the plate.

Lay salmon on top.

Spoon over any remaining warm marinade.

Scatter cashew crumble generously.

Garnish with picked chives.

Optional finish: a squeeze of lime and a light dusting of chilli powder and sesame seeds



My Tip

For extra depth, add a teaspoon of the pickling liquid to the noodle salad as a light dressing — it lifts the soy and honey beautifully without overpowering the salmon.