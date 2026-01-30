We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Ingredients



4 salmon fillets,

1/4 of red cabbage (shredded),

1 packet of kale (stalks removed and rinsed),

8 cherry tomatoes (halved),

1 red onion (peeled and finely sliced),

4 carrots (peeled and cut into thin strips),

1 jar of pickled baby onions,

1 red chili (sliced),

2 pinches of lemon pepper,

2 pinches of salt,

2 drizzles of olive oil.



Let’s go...



First, prepare the salad in a large bowl by mixing together the ingredients and season with some of the lemon pepper and salt, along with the olive oil.

Once mixed together, transfer to the refrigerator until the salmon is cooked.

Bring a medium-sized pan to high heat, drizzle a little olive oil, and add the lemon pepper along with the salt. Gently massage it in.



Cook for approximately four minutes on one side, then flip over, turn off the heat, and allow it to cook in the pan. Remove the salad from the fridge and place it in the centre of the plate, spreading the ingredients across the plate.



Gently remove the salmon from the pan, place it on top of the salad, and drizzle with a little olive oil.