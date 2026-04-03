We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of cashew butter

1 tablespoons of curry powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 tablespoons of dried coriander

1 tablespoons of dried ginger

1 tablespoons of chilli powder

(this is the satay paste)



2 tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce

2 tablespoons of dark soy sauce

1/2 pint of chicken stock

1/2 can of coconut milk

12 large prawns

2 onions peeled and chopped

2 red pepper sliced

2 green peppers sliced

2 cloves of garlic crushed

1/2 bunch of basil

1 red chill sliced

Salt and pepper to taste



Let’s go!

First off, make your paste. This serves 4, but any leftovers can be kept in the fridge. Add all the dry spices to a small mixing bowl, including the cashew butter. Add a little warm water to form a paste.



Place the prawns into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add one tablespoon of the paste to the prawns and allow to marinade (my tip leave for at least two hours before cooking).



Heat a large frying pan or wok until near smoking. Add a drizzle of oil, add in the prawns and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add in onions and peppers. If you want you can also add carrots cut into strips. This is also very nice to cook for 3-4 minutes. Add garlic mix well and cook for a further minute. Add in a few picked basil leaves. Add stock, bring to the boil and simmer for five minutes. Add coconut milk, simmer again for a few minutes, add one tablespoons of the paste, allow to cook for a few minutes, add some more picked basil and sweet chilli sauce, have a taste – season if required.



Serve with a side of your choice and sprinkle sliced chill on top for an impressive look. Also add a little picked coriander and enjoy.