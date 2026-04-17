We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Seafood

150g raw king prawns, peeled and deveined

150g cooked mussels (out of shell or half shell)



Salad and Vegetables

1 carrot, peeled into ribbons

½ red pepper, sliced

½ yellow pepper, sliced

1 small beetroot, roasted and cubed

Handful rocket leaves,

Handful mixed salad leaves



Dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp mild curry powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper



To Finish

Extra pinch of curry powder

Chopped parsley or coriander



Let’s get cracking!



Cook the prawns

Heat a frying pan with a little olive oil.

Season prawns with salt and pepper.

Cook for 1–2 minutes per side until pink.



Warm the mussels

Add the mussels to the same pan for 30–60 seconds just to warm through.



Prepare the dressing

Whisk together olive oil, curry powder, honey, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.



Assemble the salad

Arrange rocket, salad leaves, carrot ribbons, peppers, and roasted beetroot on a plate.



Add seafood

Place the prawns and mussels on top of the

salad.



Dress and finish

Drizzle with the curry dressing.

Sprinkle a light dusting of curry powder over the dish.

Enjoy!