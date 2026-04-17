We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
Seafood
150g raw king prawns, peeled and deveined
150g cooked mussels (out of shell or half shell)
Salad and Vegetables
1 carrot, peeled into ribbons
½ red pepper, sliced
½ yellow pepper, sliced
1 small beetroot, roasted and cubed
Handful rocket leaves,
Handful mixed salad leaves
Dressing
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp mild curry powder
1 tsp honey
1 tsp lemon juice
½ tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and black pepper
To Finish
Extra pinch of curry powder
Chopped parsley or coriander
Let’s get cracking!
Cook the prawns
Heat a frying pan with a little olive oil.
Season prawns with salt and pepper.
Cook for 1–2 minutes per side until pink.
Warm the mussels
Add the mussels to the same pan for 30–60 seconds just to warm through.
Prepare the dressing
Whisk together olive oil, curry powder, honey, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.
Assemble the salad
Arrange rocket, salad leaves, carrot ribbons, peppers, and roasted beetroot on a plate.
Add seafood
Place the prawns and mussels on top of the
salad.
Dress and finish
Drizzle with the curry dressing.
Sprinkle a light dusting of curry powder over the dish.
Enjoy!