We hope you enjoy our column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves Four



400g of pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and diced

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium potato, peeled and diced (for thickness)

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp turmeric or ground cumin (optional, for warmth)

750 ml vegetable/chicken or fish stock

200 ml double cream (or single cream for lighter)

250–300g raw king prawns, peeled and deveined

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Juice of ½ lemon

Small handful flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped



To Serve (optional)



Crusty bread or warm flatbread

Extra cream and black pepper



Method



Heat the olive oil or butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook gently for five minutes until soft but not coloured.



Add flavour



Stir in the garlic, smoked paprika and curry powder (if using). Cook for one minute until fragrant.



Cook the vegetables



Add the pumpkin and potato, season lightly with salt and pepper, then pour in the stock.

Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15–20 minutes until everything is very tender.

Blend.



Finish the chowder



Stir in the cream and return to a gentle simmer.

Add the prawns and cook for 2–3 minutes until just pink and tender.



Final seasoning

Add lemon juice, taste, and adjust seasoning.



To Serve



Ladle into warm bowls, drizzle with a little extra cream, finish with freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley and cracked black pepper. Serve with crusty bread on the side. Enjoy!