We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves: 4

400g white fish (cod, haddock) cut into chunks

150g salmon, cut into chunks

100g prawns (optional)

1 small onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp plain flour

400 ml milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp chopped fresh dill or parsley

100g frozen peas

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the sweet potato topping

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp milk or cream

Salt and pepper

100–120 g grated cheddar cheese

For the steamed vegetables

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

2 carrots, sliced

½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

Pinch of salt

Optional: Knob of butter for serving

Method

Cook the sweet potatoes

Boil the chopped sweet potatoes in salted water for 15 minutes until soft.

Drain and mash with butter, milk, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Set aside.

Make the fish pie filling

Heat butter and olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

Cook the onion for 4–5 minutes until soft.

Add garlic and cook for another one minute.

Stir in the flour and cook for one minute to form a roux.

Slowly whisk in the milk until a thick sauce forms.

Add mustard, herbs, peas, salt, and pepper.

Gently fold in the fish and prawns. Cook 2–3 minutes (the fish will finish cooking in the oven).

Assemble the pie

Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F).

Pour the fish filling into a baking dish.

Spread the sweet potato mash over the top.

Sprinkle the grated cheddar cheese evenly on top.

Bake

Bake for 20–25 minutes until the cheese is melted, golden, and bubbling.

Steam the vegetables

Place broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower in a steamer over boiling water.

Steam for 5–7 minutes until just tender.

Season lightly with salt and add a small knob of butter if desired.

Serve the fish pie hot with the steamed vegetables on the side.

Paul's Tip: Add a little olive oil over the veg for extra flavour!