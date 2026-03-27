We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

(Serves 4–6)



Ingredients



2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery sticks, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

2 tins (400g each) cannellini beans, drained & rinsed

1 tin (400g) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1.2 litres good vegetable stock

(or chicken stock)

120–150g fusilli pasta

1 bay leaf

Salt & black pepper

Handful fresh basil or parsley, chopped



Optional additions:

100g pancetta or streaky bacon (for depth)



Method



Heat olive oil in a large heavy pot.

Add onion, carrot and celery.

Sweat for 8–10 minutes until soft but not coloured.



Add flavour



Stir in garlic, oregano, thyme, chilli flakes and tomato purée.

Cook for 1–2 minutes to remove the raw taste.

Add beans & tomatoes

Add chopped tomatoes, both beans, bay leaf and stock.

Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes.



Add pasta



Stir in fusilli and cook for 10–12 minutes until al dente.

Stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick.



Finish



Season well with salt and cracked black pepper.

Remove bay leaf.

Stir in fresh herbs.



To Serve



Drizzle with good extra virgin olive oil

Grated Parmesan,

Crusty Bread on the side.



Enjoy!