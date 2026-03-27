We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
(Serves 4–6)
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely diced
2 carrots, diced
2 celery sticks, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried thyme
½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
2 tbsp tomato purée
1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes
2 tins (400g each) cannellini beans, drained & rinsed
1 tin (400g) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1.2 litres good vegetable stock
(or chicken stock)
120–150g fusilli pasta
1 bay leaf
Salt & black pepper
Handful fresh basil or parsley, chopped
Optional additions:
100g pancetta or streaky bacon (for depth)
Method
Heat olive oil in a large heavy pot.
Add onion, carrot and celery.
Sweat for 8–10 minutes until soft but not coloured.
Add flavour
Stir in garlic, oregano, thyme, chilli flakes and tomato purée.
Cook for 1–2 minutes to remove the raw taste.
Add beans & tomatoes
Add chopped tomatoes, both beans, bay leaf and stock.
Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
Add pasta
Stir in fusilli and cook for 10–12 minutes until al dente.
Stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick.
Finish
Season well with salt and cracked black pepper.
Remove bay leaf.
Stir in fresh herbs.
To Serve
Drizzle with good extra virgin olive oil
Grated Parmesan,
Crusty Bread on the side.
Enjoy!