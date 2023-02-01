Burglary of house in Clonard while occupant slept in bed

VIGILANT: A burglary occurred in a home on Colinward Street in the Clonard area on Tuesday morning

A NUMBER of items have been stolen during a burglary of a home in the Clonard area.

Police have confirmed that entry was gained to the house in Colinward Street on Tuesday morning between 1:30 and 5:30am, while the occupant of the house was asleep in bed.

A police spokesperson has said that a “number of items were reported stolen including a Asics black back-pack, a bank card and a small amount of money".

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has urged people to look out for their neighbours.

"All burglaries are very traumatic for the people affected as it creates deep unease and uncertainty about the safety and security of their home. The theft of personal items can be particularly distressful.

"If anyone has information on the burglary, please bring it forward to the police.

"I would urge everyone to be vigilant and always check that their properties are secure and to look out for your neighbours."

A police spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 225 31/01/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”