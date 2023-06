Police at the scene of sudden death in Carrick Hill

INVESTIGATION: Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Carrick Hill area of North Belfast

POLICE are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Carrick Hill area of North Belfast.

The PSNI have confirmed that a 29-year-old man has died in the Lower Regent Street area on Tuesday.

Police remain at the scene outside John Blacking House, a Choice Housing accommodation.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause and there are no further details at this time.”