Sectarian and racist graffiti daubed on property as house was about to be viewed

CLEAN-UP: The walls of a property in the Queen Victoria Gardens area of North Belfast Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

SECTARIAN and racist graffiti daubed on the walls of a house in North Belfast is being treated as a hate incident.

The graffiti appeared in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Queen Victoria Gardens area of Skegoneill. It is understood viewings of the house were due to take place.

The graffiti, which has since been removed has been condemned by local political representatives.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said: “This is a repulsive and sinister attempt to intimidate families from moving into this area. There is no place in our community for these cowards and their thuggish actions.

“There is immense housing stress in North Belfast and there can be no ‘no-go’ areas for families. Moving into a home should be a time of great relief and joy for many families, not a time of fear.

"Over the course of recent months, numerous homes have been attacked and daubed with sectarian and racist graffiti.

“Sinn Féin has been in contact with the PSNI to raise our very serious concerns around this ongoing campaign of intimidation against families in North Belfast. I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI."

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte has said the community in North Belfast are shocked by the hateful graffiti.

“I condemn unreservedly those responsible for painting racist graffiti on homes in Queen Victoria Gardens."

“This attack is outrageous and highly distressing for residents. The community in North Belfast are shocked at this appalling display of racism and hatred. I have just visited the local area to show my support for the residents involved.”

“Racism has no place in our society. I have contacted the council to have this display of hatred removed and I call on anyone with information on those responsible to bring it forward to the police. There is no place for any form of racism or discrimination in our society. We are trying to build a better and more shared North Belfast and displays of hatred like this one must be condemned unreservedly.”

Police said they were are aware of graffiti daubed on walls at a property in the Queen Victoria Gardens area of North Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this time we are treating this as a hate incident.