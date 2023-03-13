Police investigating reports of explosive device in Poleglass

VIGILANCE: The are reports that an explosive device has been left in the Glenbawn area

THE PSNI are currently conducting a number of enquiries into a report that an explosive device has been left in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass.

Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 788 13/03/23.

Locals have told the Andersonstown News that there is no police presence in the area.

No roads have been closed at this time.