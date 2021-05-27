Police seize 50k worth of drugs at West Belfast house

POLICE in West Belfast seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 during a house search on Saturday (May 22).

Officers from the Belfast District Support Team along with the local policing team and police dog Jonno were involved in the search which also resulted in the seizure of other paraphernalia which is believed to be used in drug dealing.

Police dog Jonno was involved in the search

A 37-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the search has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Connolly said: "We remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

“We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion – we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I would repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or lines of enquiry to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."