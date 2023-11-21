Ulster Bank closures in South Belfast will have impact on wider community

POLITICIANS have expressed their disappointment after Ulster Bank announced the closure of two branches in South Belfast.

Ulster Bank confirmed that the Ormeau Road and University Road are among ten branches across the North that will close next year.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: “It’s deeply disappointing that we will lose these bank branches that people have relied on for many years.

"These branches are used by a wide range of people and are a mainstay of the local community, attracting footfall to the area which generates income for small businesses.

“We have seen a huge number of bank branches close in recent years, and while I understand that there has been a shift towards online banking, we must ensure that face-to-face banking services are still available for those who prefer in-person banking or rely on it. Many older and vulnerable people struggle to access online services and their needs must also be catered for.

“My thoughts are with the staff impacted by these decisions, many of whom will have worked in these branches for a number of years. This is particularly upsetting given the large pre-tax profits announced earlier this year by Ulster Bank’s parent company NatWest, which is 39 per cent owned by the UK Government.”

Alliance South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw has said that the closure of two Ulster Bank branches in the constituency will be a significant loss to the community in the Ormeau Road and University Road areas.

"These closures are a significant loss to residents, business and students who use walk-in banking facilities, and I would be particularly concerned for elderly and marginalised people who most often rely on having a local branch.

"Clearly, closures like this mean the loss of local jobs, but they also mean the loss of local activity which can have a knock-on effect. These are busy areas but it is very often the mix of facilities, including banks, which make them so busy.

"Our local Alliance team will be working with local businesses and residents to provide whatever support we can to ensure these remain active areas, and to ensure that elderly and marginalised people can maintain access the services they need."