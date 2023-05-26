Postman assaulted in Poleglass while delivering mail

A WEST Belfast MLA has condemned an attack on a postman in Poleglass on Thursday.



Sinn Féin's Danny Baker said the man sustained injuries to his face while he was carrying out his duties yesterday afternoon. Two arrests have been made



“I was deeply concerned to learn of an assault on a postman while he was out delivering the mail in the Brian’s Well area of Poleglass yesterday afternoon," said Mr Baker.



“The man suffered injuries to his face and I wish him a full recovery.



“No one should be subjected to threats, aggression, abuse, or any form of violent attack while carrying out their duties.

We have made two arrests after a postman was assaulted in the Brianswell Close area of Dunmurry on Thursday afternoon, 25th May. The postman sustained significant facial injuries as a result of the assault. pic.twitter.com/EI7LzIsLNW — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) May 26, 2023

“I would appeal to anyone with information that could help the police with their investigation to bring it forward immediately.”

Police said the man was attacked by a man and woman and received "significant injuries".

A 43-year-old man and 37-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.