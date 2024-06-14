Work set to commence on tackling St James' potholes

WORK is set to commence in St James' to fix a number of deep potholes that have cratered the area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie said he has been in contact with the Department for Infrastructure to resolve the problem and other issues in the area, which the department has now agreed to resolve. He added that the potholes are causing damage to vehicles as well as hampering elderly residents.

“I have been working hard to make our roads and footpaths more accessible to all," said Cllr Beattie.

“I am delighted that the Department for Infrastructure have agreed to cut back trees and fix dangerous potholes in St James' Park.

“This will help elderly residents and families who regularly walk and drive through this street.”