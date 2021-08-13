Praise for North Belfast students as GCSE results are published

THERE was relief and delight in equal measure for many teenagers across North Belfast on Thursday as pupils returned to school to collect their GCSE results.

As exams were cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pupils' results were based on grades calculated by schools.

At Blessed Trinity College, 91 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSE grades - but Principal Jim McKeever said it wasn't a day for stats but instead a day to sing the praises of the young people.

"I have been doing this 40 years and truly, I have never been as proud as I was on Thursday morning with our GCSE students," he said.

"I could give you all these statistics to do with the results but for me, this is about praising our young people. They have had to overcome challenges and obstacles which none of us ever had to do before through our whole time at school. The dedication and resilience they have shown to achieve such excellent results is amazing.

"It is a tremendous tribute to the students, their own families and the staff within the school. They have been through so much and to see that outbreak of such happiness was a lovely part of the morning."

Covid had proved "a disaster" for pupils who had lost out more than any other cohort of society, Principal McKee added.

"This group of GCSE students have spent the last year and a half studying stop-start, stop-start. They have shown they have a tremendous backbone of determination and it bodes well for the future of young people with that type of strength in them."

Over at Hazelwood Integrated College, 96 per cent of students obtained five or more GCSE grades A*-C.

Amongst the top achieving students were Maddie Reith, Jodie Stewart, Danny McCloy and Tommy Calder, however the entire year group should be very happy with their achievements, “in our eyes they are all stars” commented Mrs Leslie, Vice Principal for senior school.

Principal, Máire Thompson congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success,

“I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult year for everyone," she said.

"I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the school staff for giving our students so much support in very challenging circumstances. The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”

Across the North, there was a rise in the number of top GCSE grades

Grades A* and A were awarded to just under 40 per cent of entries, which is up from 37.1 per cent in 2020.

Education Minister McIlveen said: “I wish to congratulate all of the young people who have received their GCSE results. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve success in their studies and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved today."