Several thousand expected at pro-Palestine protest in Belfast

EMOTIONS: One of the protestors at last Saturday's pro-Palestine protest at Belfast City Hall

SEVERAL thousand pro-Palestine supporters are expected to march through South Belfast on Saturday to the United States Consulate in protest against the USA's support of Israel in the conflict in Gaza.

The march on Saturday has been organised by the Belfast Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), and aims to draw attention to what the organisers describe as US complicity in the conflict in Gaza after the US pledged its unwavering support to Israel in its fight against Hamas backed up with military aid.

Organisers plan to hand in a letter to the US representatives at Danesfort House, off the Stranmillis Road.

Participants are asked to bring a teddy bear with them to remember the thousands of babies and children killed by Israeli airstrikes.

The outward march is due to start at noon from Queen's University, up the Malone Road, down Stranmillis and into the Danesfort Park private housing development.

The protest is expected to break up at 2pm.

In its determination, delivered after a Wednesday afternoon meeting, the commission did note the lateness of the notification but considered it had sufficient time to consider the application.

It decided not to impose conditions on this parade as notified but reminded the organisers "of their responsibility to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct".

James Quigley of Belfast IPSC said they would be "drafting an open letter for people in Belfast and throughout Ireland to sign which will be handed to the US Consulate in protest of their (the United States) position."