Renewed calls for 'something to be done' with former Maze Prison site

The H-Blocks of Maze-Long Kesh pictured in August 1981 during the hunger strike

AN architect behind a proposed peace centre at the former Maze Prison has called for "something positive" to be done to the site.

The prison closed in 2000 and while most of the prison has been demolished, some buildings were listed and retained.

The high-security jail was the site of the republican hunger strikes in 1981 and the famous IRA break-out in 1983.

£300m regeneration plans for the site has been in limbo since 2013 when plans for a centre for peace and conflict resolution were blocked by then First Minister Peter Robinson, who came under pressure from unionists who claimed the site would become a "shrine to terrorism".

Now, the man behind the proposed peace centre plans, Daniel Libeskind – a Polish-American architect – who oversaw the building of the 9/11 Ground Zero memorial in New York and the Jewish Museum in Berlin, says he remains committed to delivering the project at the former prison outside Lisburn.

Mr Libeskind told BBC's The View: "We cannot continue living with the violence and the ghosts of the past. We have to move forward.

"I'm surprised personally that Belfast cannot come together, that the conflict is still there in the political levels, which should certainly see that the world is changing around us. And should see that something positive should be done on that site."

The View can be seen on BBC One Northern Ireland on Thursday at 10.40pm and iPlayer.