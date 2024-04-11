Project Children launched at the Lyric Theatre

A PLAY inspired by the stories and experiences of young people who travelled to America for respite during the Troubles has been launched at the Lyric Theatre.

‘Project Children’ by Brassneck Theatre Company will run at the Stranmillis venue from April 24 to May 5.

The play is the story of brothers Patrick and Denis Mulcahy, Cork natives and now members of the NYPD, who watched news footage of the violence from back home as trouble flared on the streets of Belfast and Derry. From this, Project Children is born.

Over the next 40 years, they would bring over 23,000 Catholic and Protestant kids to the USA during the summer months, taking them away from the fighting that was raging on the streets of Belfast and beyond.

The play premiered during last year's Féile an Phobail, where it played to eight sell-out nights at St Comgall's and is set to entrance the Lyric audience.

Monica Culbert was a volunteer with Project Children when it started in 1975.

Speaking at the launch, Monica said: "The project started with six children and grew to 23,000 in total. I went to areas where the conflict and trauma was the worst to speak to families if they were willing to send their children to America for six weeks of freedom, fun and safety.

"It was a very successful project and this play tells the story of some of the 23,000 children.

"When I first saw the play last year, I got very emotional. It brought it all back to me. I felt the hurt and pain of the children living here during the Troubles and their delight and joy when they got away to America."

Actress Nicky Harley is looking forward to the "buzz" that the play will bring to audiences.

"I am playing two children in the play. The first character is Rachel, a girl growing up in Belfast and the effect of the Shankill bombing and how the opportunity going to America changed her life.

"The other child, Maggie grew up in Derry and who realised how big and better the world was outside of here and a sort of humorous side of things with her dad worried about her coming back with an American accent.

"The audience last year loved it. There was a real buzz in the theatre and I am sure it will be the same this time around in a special venue like the Lyric Theatre."

On Saturday 27th April, Denis Mulcahy, founder of the original Project Children programme and charity, will travel from New York to Belfast to attend the production as a part of a special evening hosted in his honour.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre added: "The Lyric is very excited to host Brassneck as they present ‘Project Children’, written by Fionnuala Kennedy and directed by Tony Devlin after a sell-out run at last year’s Féile.

"Fionnuala has written a warm, engaging and vibrant piece based on the memories of those who took part in the programme.

"We are also honoured to welcome Denis Mulcahy to the theatre on April 27. Brassneck always attract a large and enthusiastic audience, and their shows never fail to delight and entertain.

"I would encourage everyone to snap up a ticket to this production which promises to be very special indeed!”

Project Children will open at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast on the Main Stage from 24th April – 5th May.

Tickets are available from https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/project-children