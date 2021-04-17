WATCH: Artist lift lockdown blues with musical moments at North Belfast landmarks

A NEW project has launched with a series of online music videos promoting local, emerging and established musical talent against the backdrop of venues of historical and cultural significance, with a particular focus on North Belfast.

All Points: North showcases some of the North’s foremost digital content creators, musicians and electronic producers filmed against the backdrop of historic buildings, including St Joseph’s Church in Sailortown and the Indian Community Centre on Clifton Street.

Supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Department for Communities Organisations Emergency Funding programme, these short films celebrate the past, present and future of the history within the buildings, as well as the creative talent of some of the North’s most promising musicians.

It is hoped the project will mark the start of a series of online video performances showcasing artists alongside built heritage across the North.

All Points: North is an artist-led collaborative project managed by BEAMA (Belfast Electronic Arts & Music Academy). The team is made up of digital artists and creative arts managers from Northern Ireland; featuring singer songwriter Anthony Toner; electronic producer, DJ and label owner Timmy Stewart and creative arts director John Walls, joined by videographers including Ross McClean and Paul Mc Parland.

Artists and locations include: acoustic artist Malojian performing in the Old Carnegie Library on Oldpark Road, singer/songwriter Gary Lutton filmed at St. Joseph’s Church in Sailortown, dance and electronic artist Bloom playing a set in Ireland’s only Hindu temple at the Indian Community Centre, Clifton Street and electronic act Protocol filmed alongside the historic old pumps at the Titanic Pumphouse.

With the arts sector being devastated by the impact of the pandemic, many musicians, film makers, producers, arts managers, and facilitators have been left with severely affected income streams. All Points: North has provided much needed employment as well as a platform to showcase and promote high quality digital creatives and musicians across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

BEAMA manager and producer for the project, John Walls said: “With thanks to Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Department of Communities, All Points: North will help support the fact that Northern Ireland is fast becoming world-renowned for a vibrant music and arts scene, from singer songwriters, bands, festival and electronic acts.

“Anyone with an interest in music, architectural heritage and visual arts will enjoy experiencing these incredible performances, framed in some of our city’s hidden architectural gems.

“Working within the current challenging environment, due to the pandemic, we believe we have produced a series of high-quality videos which showcases the incredible talent and beautiful heritage we have here in Belfast. We believe this project is just the beginning and that there is scope to do so much more!”

Terry McKeown of Sailortown Regeneration welcomed the chance to be involved with the project after filming at St. Joseph's Church.

"As we progress our plans for the regeneration of Sailortown and the refurbishment of St. Joseph's Church, we were delighted to welcome these filmed performances to the building for the All Points: North project.

“It was a reminder of how important this beautiful building is for Belfast and its Maritime Heritage, and a pointer forward to showcasing its potential as a past, present and future landmark for our culture and communities."

You can watch all the videos at www.AllPointsArts.com