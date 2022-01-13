PROPERTY PULSE: Helen Burns Solicitors - Home sales made easy

BUYING a new home is an exciting experience, but it can also be a stressful and costly one. With that in mind Helen Burns Solicitors aims to make the journey that bit smoother and cost effective.



If you are buying or selling your home, the Andersonstown Road-based firm won’t be beat on price when it comes to conveyancing. The reams of paperwork and searches that go with conveyancing are professionally handled meaning you can firmly focus on the excitement of your big move.



West Belfast woman Helen Burns, who heads up the eponymously named solicitors’ firm, said her conveyancing rates are “up to a third lower” than competitors elsewhere.

“I always say that when you’re buying a house you don’t want to be throwing away money needlessly,” she said.



“If you can shop around, particularly for your legal fees, then you should. If you add on your stamp duty, your legal fees, your estate agency fees then it all adds up. My fees are even less than the estate agent fees.



“I can do conveyancing for a couple of hundred pounds in some cases, but it depends on the price of the property.”



She continued: “We do most of the groundwork. We send out all the paperwork and we carry out all the checks. We get all of the paperwork out of the way, so the client isn’t bombarded with it, then after that it’s just a matter of coming in and signing the contracts.

“Standard conveyancing takes six to eight weeks, but we make it as easy as possible.”



She added: “You also get direct dial number to the solicitor handling the conveyancing so that you’re never left in the dark.”