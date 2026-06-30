POLICE have released images of an individual who they are trying to identify in connection with serious public disorder in North Belfast earlier this month.

The male is wanted in connection with serious public disorder on June 9 in the Oakley Street area of North Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Can you identify the following individual?

"If this is you, we are asking you to come forward to police now. Anyone who can assist in identifying this person, please contact police.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. You can also contact us on 101."