Pumpkins aren’t just Halloween frighteners

YOU may only think of pumpkin at Halloween once a year as a festive decoration or the ingredient for the perfect pie. But pumpkin has other important nutritional uses.

A handful of pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc which is important for our immune systems, brain and cognitive function, fertility and reproduction, DNA, wound healing and bone. Zinc may also be effective in reducing some depressive symptoms, but it should be noted that depression is dependent on a number of different factors.

A handful of pumpkin seeds is also a good source of magnesium.

This mineral helps with our bones, tooth enamel, sleep, DNA and electrical messages telling our muscles to move. You don’t have to eat them on their own as pumpkin seeds are great added to porridge oats, milk and plant-based yoghurt for a great snack. If you prefer pumpkin seed oil this will give your salad a unique nutty flavour.

Pumpkin seed oil has a low smoke point when heated so avoid frying or sautéeing with it as it is better used in cold dishes. If it is heated to a high temperature aldehyde chemicals can form which can contribute to cancer. Oils are 99 per cent fat and contain a lot of energy, with just one teaspoon providing around fifty calories – so stay aware of portion sizes.

Go pumpkin this Halloween and have a good one.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and X. Email: attentivenutrition @gmail.com