Quality time is important, especially with family and friends

MY name is Ella-Louise Wilson and I’m 16-years-old. Currently I’m studying for my GCSEs at St Colm’s High School so I have had to think about my future and what career I would like, and I’ve discovered that there are many different career routes I would like to go down. One that I’m particularly interested in is the media industry.

I’m interested in this because it’s always been fascinating to me how people use media and what way they use different aspects of the media to get their message across. I enjoy looking at different front covers for the same topic/message and analysing how different people convey what they’re given.

Other subjects I study are Double Award Science, Childcare and Business Studies, as well as the usual subjects. If I had to choose a second career option, I would probably go into teaching. I think I would choose this because I still remember some of my teachers who made an impact on me and helped me a lot. This has made me want to help kids the way my teachers helped me.

Which means if I don’t make it within the media industry or just don’t really enjoy it I would probably try and become a teacher. I’ve always been told I would make a good teacher because I’m caring, and I know how to explain things differently to people to help them understand.



Apart from my future career plans I like painting and designing things. Although I’m not very good at it I love to decorate stuff which might sound strange, but I like to rearrange things and add decorations to create a bit of life to places because I think the world doesn’t play about with colours and patterns enough anymore.

Another thing that interests me is music. I don’t play any instruments, but I do find the things happening in the background interesting. I think music is a good way for a person to express themselves without any judgement. I love going to different concerts to see how each artist creates their own world for them and their fans. Someone once asked me to write about my happy place, I choose a concert. I just think it’s one of the best places in the world.

I also love to travel and try new things. Some of the places I’ve been to are La Pineda (Spain), Bulgaria, Las Vegas and Cyprus. I plan to be able to travel to even more places in the future.

Lastly, I love spending time with my friends and family because I think quality time is important. That’s just a little bit about me and what interests I have. I hope you know a bit more about me now. Thanks for listening.

Ella-Louise was on work experience with the Andersonstown News this week.