Queen's unveil new childcare career opportunities

QUEEN'S University Belfast has launched a brand-new Childcare Apprenticeship Scheme which is open to anyone who would like to pursue a rewarding career in childcare.

The new apprenticeship initiative will offer a paid employment opportunity to two candidates at Queen’s Childcare Services, who provide day care for children aged from two months to 11 years.

The two apprentices will be registered on the ApprenticeshipsNI programme, and Queen’s is partnering with People First Training, who will deliver an off-the-job training element for the duration of the programme. Upon completing the programme, the two Apprentices will receive a level 2 NVQ in Childcare Learning and Development or equivalent childcare qualification.

Karen McCormick, Head of Childcare at Queen's, explained: “The new Apprenticeship Scheme at Queen’s Childcare Services is an exciting opportunity for anyone who would like to begin a career in childcare.

"Working in childcare is an extremely rewarding and worthwhile career choice, and this is the perfect opportunity to take the first step into the profession. The opportunity is open to anyone of any age, who has an interest in entering the childcare field and thinks that now is the time to make a career change.

“By joining our Childcare Services team, you will become part of a supportive group of colleagues, who work together in a nurturing environment to foster the development of tomorrow's leaders. If you have a passion for shaping young minds, then I would encourage you to apply to join us as a Childcare Apprentice."

Bronagh Black, Childcare Assistant at Queen’s Childcare, who is going to be one of the mentors involved in the scheme, added: “Our Apprenticeship Scheme will give candidates the practical skills, knowledge, and competence that they need to progress in their career in childcare, and at the end of the programme they will receive a recognised childcare qualification.

“I have worked in Childcare at Queen’s for 14 years and I’m proud to be part of such a nurturing and supportive team who make a real difference to the lives of the children we look after. I am really looking forward to welcoming new members into our team and helping them to integrate into the world of childcare.”