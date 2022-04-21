New Students' Union building nears completion at Queen's

CENTRE: One Elmwood is set to open in the summer

QUEEN'S University has issued a series of preview images of its new student centre in South Belfast.

The university said the building, known as One Elmwood, is "on track to open this summer".

Queen's closed the old Students' Union building in 2018, with the aim of completing the new development by 2021. But delays have held up the opening by a year.

"The building will bring together all student services with one Student Information Point for all services, including student finance, student loans, enrolment and registration, replacement student cards, graduation, student disability and wellbeing, learning development, international student support and careers, employability and skills," Queen's said in a statement.

"The new Students’ Union will be a vibrant social hub with a brand new Mandela Hall, extensive social spaces, a rooftop terrace, the Union bar, a student lounge, the Union shop, an independent advice centre and state-of-the-art facilities for our clubs and societies.

"Supporting our students will remain a key priority and the new facility will provide more opportunities for students to benefit from representation, advice, volunteering and entrepreneurship services.

"It’s an exciting time for everyone at Queen’s and we look forward to opening the doors and welcoming you to this great new space."