Queen's Students' Union scoops top prize at university awards

QUEEN'S University is celebrating after an outstanding performance at a prestigious university awards ceremony at which they won Best Students’ Union in the UK.

In the awards, voted for entirely by students, Queen’s scooped the Best Students’ Union,was placed in the top three in University of the Year and for Postgraduate Education. It was branded excellent for international students – placing fourth in this category – as well as securing a place in the top 10 for Career Prospects.

In the 2025 What Uni? Student Choice Awards in London, Queen's Students’ Union earned top marks for its vibrant community, packed events calendar and the “superb range of student services all under one roof.” The What Uni? Student Choice Awards are the largest annual awards in the UK where the outcome is decided exclusively by students.

The verified student reviewers also highlighted the energy and inclusiveness of campus life at the South Belfast niversity and "student life is obviously a key feature of Queen’s”, with its vast network of clubs and societies creating a strong sense of belonging and opportunity on campus.

Queen’s secured a place in the UK’s top three for both University of the Year and Postgraduate Support awards with students praising the “courses, campus, student life, community and career prospects” as key factors to place Queen’s as one of the top three universities in the UK.

Queen's also placed fourth in the International category, ranking number one in Northern Ireland – a strong endorsement from students of the university’s commitment to delivering an exceptional student experience at every level, and it placed in the top ten for the Career Prospects category.

Welcoming the award wins, Caroline Young, Vice-President Students and Corporate Services, said: “At Queen’s, students are at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to offer a world-class education alongside outstanding student services in a vibrant, inclusive environment – all brought together under one roof at One Elmwood.

“We work in close partnership with our Students’ Union to deliver an exceptional student experience, and we’re delighted that our students have recognised this by naming us the UK’s top Students’ Union, placing us among the top three universities overall, as well as for our postgraduate support.”

Queen's Students’ Union President, Kieran Minto, said: “This recognition means so much to us because it comes from the people who matter most – our students. Being voted the UK’s top Students’ Union is a reflection of the work we have put in and the community we’ve built together. We’re incredibly proud to represent our students and to create a fun, welcoming and supportive environment for them.”

Professor Judith Williams, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Students at Queen’s, added: “This recognition matters because it reflects what our students are telling us, that when we invest in their wider experience, we’re also strengthening their academic success.

"A vibrant Students’ Union, strong student voice and inclusive support networks are not just extras – they are integral to achieving educational excellence. These results show that our students value the whole learning environment at Queen’s, and that’s exactly what drives us forward. Congratulations to our award-winning Students’ Union team and to all of our teams recognised.”